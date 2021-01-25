A suspect is in custody for allegedly robbing an Offer Up victim at gunpoint in Rialto on Jan. 22, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The robbery occurred at about 1:47 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Forest Avenue.
The victim met Willie Toa to purchase a pair of shoes that Toa was selling on Offer Up. After the victim gave Toa $1,500, Toa allegedly fled on foot with both the money and shoes. The victim followed Toa in his vehicle, but then Toa allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim and took the victim’s cellphone, police said.
Toa was seen entering his residence in the 1600 block of West Wilson Street in Rialto.
Officers responded to Toa’s residence and took him into custody without incident. The victim’s cell phone and the $1,500 was recovered. Toa was booked into West Valley Detention Center for robbery and an active parole hold. Toa is being held on a no-bail parole hold.
Detectives believe there may be more victims of similar crimes committed by Toa and urge anyone with information to call Sgt. James Mills (909) 820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case number 932100611.
