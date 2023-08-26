A suspect was arrested for allegedly committing a series of burglaries in Rialto and Riverside, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At the beginning of August, several commercial burglaries occurred in Rialto. The suspect targeted cash boxes and safes, stealing money totaling more than $20,000.
During the course of the investigation, the Rialto P.D. became aware the Riverside Police Department was also investigating a series of commercial burglaries that occurred in Riverside during July with similar characteristics matching the Rialto burglaries.
The Riverside P.D. identified 37-year-old Michael Sturm, a Redlands resident, as the suspect.
Upon further investigation, Sturm was found to be allegedly responsible for three commercial burglaries that occurred in Rialto.
On Aug. 16, the Colton Police Department located Sturm’s vehicle in Colton. Rialto P.D. detectives responded and served a search warrant at the location and took Sturm into custody.
Sturm was booked into the Robert Pressley Detention Center in reference to the Riverside burglaries, and he was later booked into West Valley Detention Center in connection with the Rialto crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.