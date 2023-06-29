A suspect was arrested for allegedly committing three armed robberies, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The case was investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 29.
During the incidents, the suspect would display a handgun and rob the victims' belongings, such as cell phones, keys, and wallets.
Detectives identified the suspect and served a search warrant at his residence. The firearm involved in the robberies, stolen property, and narcotics were recovered, police said.
