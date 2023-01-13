A man was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 worth of electronics from a Rialto business over the course of several months, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The investigation began when police received a call from a business in the 1600 block of N. Linden Avenue in reference to an employee who stole Apple Watches, Beats Studio Buds headphones, and many other items, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
Officers responded to the incident location, where they made contact with the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Alfredo Hernandez, a resident of Hesperia.
Hernandez confessed to stealing the items and taking them to two separate residences in the cities of Lancaster and Hesperia, police said.
Officers obtained a search warrant for both residences, where they recovered about $13,000 worth of stolen merchandise. The recovered property was returned to the business.
Hernandez was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center on charges of embezzlement and grand theft, with a bail amount of $50,000.
