A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards.
When neighbors confronted the man, he claimed to be an ATF agent.
Officers contacted Rudy Serna, a 44-year-old Ontario resident, and found him to be in possession of fake ATF credentials, business cards, and an imitation firearm, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page.
Serna was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.