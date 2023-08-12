A suspect was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle as well as a stolen handgun in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Aug. 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The driver of the vehicle led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The suspect then foot bailed from the vehicle.
During an area search, officers were able to locate the suspect at a nearby business complex and he was taken into custody, police said.
The vehicle was later found to be a stolen and a stolen handgun was also located in the vehicle and recovered. The suspect had a no bail warrant for a probation violation.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.