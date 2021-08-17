A suspect was arrested on charges of selling marijuana to a minor, child endangerment, and resisting arrest, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In July, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department learned of an unknown suspect selling marijuana to minors. Through investigation, it was learned that the suspect, later identified as Izaac Cano, 19, of Upland was using Snapchat to allegedly communicate with and set up drug sales to minors.
After an extensive investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for suspect Cano's residence in Upland. On Aug. 12, deputies went to the Upland residence to serve the search warrant. Upon their arrival, deputies observed an alleged drug sale transaction involving Cano take place.
Deputies then attempted to make contact with Cano. He fled on foot but was quickly discovered hiding under a vehicle nearby. Deputies took Cano into custody without further incident.
During the search warrant of Cano's residence, deputies allegedly ocated suspected fentanyl, several cannabis products, a digital scale, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of cash. A minor who resided in the home was found to have access to several of these items.
Cano was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
