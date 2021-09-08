A suspect was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery in Highland on Aug. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the intersection of Baseline Street and Sterling Avenue at 8:32 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Nicco Sims, a 26-year-old Hesperia resident, was involved in an altercation with the victim, a 30-year-old San Bernardino resident, and allegedly stole the victim's cell phone. When the victim attempted to recover his cell phone, Sims allegedly stabbed the victim several times.
Sims fled the area on a bicycle, but deputies from the Central Sheriff's Station assisted and located him in the area. The suspect was booked at the Central Detention Center.
