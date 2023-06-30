A suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing numerous decorations from a burial site in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On June 13, officers responded to the Rialto City Cemetery, where the victim reported that a week prior, she placed several decorations on her loved one's burial site and those decorations were now missing.
Since this has been a reoccurring problem for the victim, she placed an Apple AirTag tracking device inside one of the decorations before leaving it at the burial site. The victim electronically tracked the AirTag to a residence in the 2200 block of W. Rialto Avenue in the City of San Bernardino.
Officers responded to the residence where the AirTag was tracking and made contact with the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Cesar Mario Martinez-Gritalva.
Upon further investigation, officers were able to locate the victim’s stolen property, which had been systematically placed and arranged throughout the garden area of the residence. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.
Martinez-Gritalva was subsequently arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of petty theft and possession of stolen property.
