A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident occurred on June 4 near the 400 block of Terry Way, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The driver of a marijuana delivery service was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) assumed the investigation and identified Johnathyn Kizzie, a 26-year-old Apple Valley resident, as the suspect.
On Aug. 3, SIU located Kizzie and booked him on a robbery charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.