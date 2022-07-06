A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station, and medical personnel from CalFire and American Medical Response, went to the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Baseline. The victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Witnesses saw a white Dodge Ram flee the area immediately following the collision. Evidence was located at the scene that led deputies to the Dodge owner's residence.
Deputies contacted the owner of the Dodge and discovered Kyle Cornwell, a 24-year-old Highland resident, had been driving the truck at the time of the collision. Cornwell was located and interviewed about the collision. Then he was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run and was booked into Central Detention Center.
