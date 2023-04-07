A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
The solo vehicle incident occurred on March 16 at about 3 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Euclid Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three adults trapped inside an overturned vehicle and another adult outside the vehicle on the ground. After the three remaining occupants were extracted, one of the passengers was pronounced deceased.
The driver, Wilson Machado, and the two remaining passengers were transported to a nearby trauma center.
The Traffic Unit conducted a thorough investigation, collected evidence, and completed a case against Machado for alleged gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney filed the case and Machado was arrested on April 6 on five felony counts.
