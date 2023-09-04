A suspect was arrested after his vehicle crashed into another car in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were proactively patrolling the area of 9th and G streets when they witnessed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed crash into a passerby vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 3.
The suspect then tried to run from the accident he caused. The officers gave a quick chase and detained the suspect.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run in addition to two outstanding warrants.
No additional information about the incident was provided by police.
