An 18-year-old Ontario resident was arrested in connection with a homicide which occurred in Montclair last year, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On Dec. 20, 2021, Montclair officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 4400 block of Holt Boulevard. Several reporting parties said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a shooting prior to the collision.
Upon arrival, officers immediately located the vehicle with several bullet holes. The only occupant and driver of the vehicle, later identified as Alejandro Gonzalez, 18, was located inside of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Montclair detectives took over the investigation and determined that the shooting was gang-related.
On Feb. 25, detectives took Mark Gallegos into custody with the help of the San Bernardino County's Special Enforcement Division.
During the arrest, additional information was obtained, identifying a second outstanding suspect in the homicide.
This investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Garabedian at jgarabedian@cityofmontclair.org or (909) 448-3643.
