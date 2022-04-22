A suspect was arrested as part of an investigation of human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Back in January, the P.D.’s Vice Team was involved in a proactive patrol operation during which officers located two victims identified as sex workers. Officers were able to identify Gregory Dewayne Thompson, a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man, as a suspect allegedly profiting from the victims’ involvement in prostitution.
An arrest warrant was issued for Thompson and on April 12, Thompson was apprehended in San Bernardino.
Thompson was charged with felony violations of pimping and pandering of an adult and was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
