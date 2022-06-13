A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder which occurred in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Back on March 23 at about 10 a.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call for service regarding a shooting in the flood control wash area south of Baseline Avenue, west of California Street.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Hamilton Taracena, 39, on-scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives from the homicide unit conducted countless hours of follow-up investigation that lead to the identification of Joshua Cortez, a 31-year-old San Bernardino resident, as the suspect related to the murder.
On June 11 at about 1:20 a.m., Cortez was observed by patrol officers walking in the area of Highland Avenue and Western Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.
