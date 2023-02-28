A suspect was arrested in connection with several commercial and residential burglaries in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
In January, the Rialto Communications Center received a call regarding a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of N. Sycamore Avenue.
After investigating the case, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of E. Ramona Avenue. While conducting the search warrant, 35-year-old Victor Ramos, a resident of Rialto, was arrested for an outstanding no bail arrest warrant for commercial burglary.
Ramos was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
