A suspect was arrested after a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a call for service regarding a victim who had been shot, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 9.
Through further investigation, officers identified the suspect, who was a documented gang member, police said. Officers served a search warrant and were able to arrest the suspect in connection with the shooting.
Additionally, officers recovered a firearm, ammunition, magazines, gang indicia, and possible evidence from the shooting, the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.