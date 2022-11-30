A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
Officers contacted the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) to conduct surveillance at the location and attempt to take a suspect into custody, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 29.
Investigators served a search warrant at the residence, where they located two stolen vehicles on the property along with two loaded firearms. The two vehicles were returned to the Los Angeles County auto dealerships they were originally stolen from.
Investigators arrested Daniel Rodriguez, a 23-year-old resident of Rialto, on charges of possession of the stolen vehicles as well as charges related to being prohibited from possession of a firearm. Rodriguez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
