A man was arrested on a charge of human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
While conducting an operation to suppress prostitution in the downtown area, officers were able to identify a potential pimp attempting to recruit a juvenile to work for him as a prostitute.
The suspected pimp, later identified as Montreal Mitchell, 30, of Barstow, was later located, arrested, and allegedly found to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
The suspect was transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked for felony violations of the human trafficking of a minor and the possession of an illegal firearm. He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.