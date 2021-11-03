A suspect was arrested on felony charges of pimping and pandering of an adult in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Oct. 25 at about 11 a.m., the P.D.’s Vice Team was conducting a proactive prostitution loitering program in the downtown area.
During the program, officers located a prostitute who was later found to be a victim of pimping and pandering. Through further investigations, officers were able to successfully identify the alleged suspect involved as Benny Lee Ford.
The Vice Team was able to locate and apprehend Ford, who was transported to West Valley Detention Center. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
