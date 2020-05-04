A 26-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 20, the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station received a found cellular phone, in which child pornography was located.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) opened an investigation, and working with San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Hi-Tech Detail, the suspect was identified as Christen Clark.
An arrest warrant was authorized and on May 1, the Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) located Clark in San Bernardino and placed him under arrest. Clark was booked into West Valley Detention Center and bail was set at $250,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.