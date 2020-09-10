A suspect was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Upland on Sept. 7, according to the Upland Police Department.
At about 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Grove and San Bernardino Road for not having a front license plate.
The officer noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and conducted a search of the vehicle.
A loaded .22 caliber revolver was located beneath the center console, along with 3 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.
An extra loaded cylinder, which matched the firearm, was located on the driver.
The driver, being a convicted felon, was arrested and booked at the county jail for being armed while in possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
