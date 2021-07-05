A 20-year-old man was arrested on firearm charges in Grand Terrace on July 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 13 at about 9:30 p.m., Deputy Ancona from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a gray Chevrolet Silverado with expired registration and no brake light. Ancona contacted Candido Vazquez, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a replica rifle in the back seat of the truck. Vazquez was asked to exit the truck and Ancona determined the replica firearm was a BB gun. Ancona observed a box of 9mm ammunition next to the BB gun.
A firearm was located in the truck and a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered on the front center floorboard. The firearm had no serial number and is considered a "ghost gun."
Vazquez was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm and was booked into Central Detention Center.
