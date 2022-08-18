A suspect was arrested on five felony charges after deputies located a loaded rifle in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 17 at about 1:47 a.m., Sergeant J. Blankenship saw a vehicle exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway. Blankenship stopped the vehicle in the area of Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Cabrera, fled on foot from the vehicle.
Deputies located a loaded AR-15 short-barrel rifle in the front seat of the abandoned vehicle. The rifle had a pistol grip, telescoping stock, and a barrel length which was less than 16 inches. The rifle had a loaded high-capacity magazine which contained 25 rounds of .556 ammunition. The rifle did not display a serial number, which is consistent with a "ghost gun" style firearm.
Deputies conducted a search of the area and located Cabrera at a nearby residence. Cabrera was taken into custody without incident and was booked at Central Detention Center on five felony charges. During a records check, it was determined Cabrera was a convicted felon.
