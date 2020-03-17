A suspect was arrested when officers recovered more than 25 ounces of cocaine and 25 grams of methamphetamine at a residence in Colton on March 14, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Illinois Avenue regarding suspicious vehicles at a residence suspected of dealing narcotics. Prior to arrival, officers learned that a subject who lives at the residence had an active warrant.
Upon arrival, officers found a large amount of narcotics, paraphernalia, ammunition and currency, police said.
A search warrant was written and the suspect was booked on numerous drug charges.
