Patrol officers arrested a suspect who was wearing a satchel and moving property from an illegal marijuana dispensary that had recently been shut down, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Through further investigation, the subject informed officers he had a firearm, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 4.
Upon inspecting the satchel, officers located more than $6,000 in cash, along with a loaded handgun and a vial containing methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.