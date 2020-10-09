A woman died and two other persons were injured due to a traffic collision which was allegedly caused by a drunk driver, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Sept. 6 at about 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Arrow Highway and San Bernardino Road in Upland to investigate the incident.
According to investigators, Sammy Arvizu, 30, was driving a vehicle while allegedly under the influence and collided into a curb and light pole. The impact ripped the rear passenger door off, which caused two passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, to be ejected from the vehicle. A woman died and two other passengers suffered severe injuries, police said.
Police conducted a detailed, lengthy investigation and found that Arvizu had a prior DUI conviction in which he was made aware of the fatality rate for DUIs. Police obtained a DUI Watson murder filing and a warrant was issued for Arvizu’s arrest.
A short while later, Arvizu was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center, police said on Oct. 7. He was being held on $1.1 million bail on charges of murder and DUI.
