A 31-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Back on Feb. 22, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was seen on an interior surveillance camera after breaking into a residence and committing a burglary, police said. This case was particularly alarming because Cifuentes stood over the victims and stared at them as they slept, police said.
Through diligent investigative efforts, Cifuentes was identified and was ultimately arrested on April 11.
At the time of his arrest, a social media post was disseminated; however, his identity was withheld because he was suspected of committing additional crimes in the San Bernardino area.
Since that time, San Bernardino P.D. detectives have obtained DNA evidence linking Cifuentes to a sexual assault case that occurred in San Bernardino on Feb. 15.
During this incident, Cifuentes allegedly gained entry into the victim’s residence by forcing open a kitchen window and then sexually assaulted her as she slept in her bed.
Investigators authored a search warrant for Cifuentes’ residence and during the search, evidence was located linking him to the residential burglary and sexual assault, police said.
Both cases were presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and after review, Cifuentes has been charged with rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and two counts of burglary. If found guilty on all charges, Cifuentes could face a sentence of life in prison.
Investigators believe that there could be additional victims and are urging them to come forward and file a police report. Persons who have information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 / porch_wi@sbcity.org or Detective J. Stack at (909) 384-5647 / stack_ja@sbcity.org.
