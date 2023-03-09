A suspect in a stolen vehicle led authorities in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit before crashing the car, and a deputy was also involved in a traffic collision in connection with the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 8 at about 12:29 p.m., deputies assigned to the Central Station observed a red Honda sedan, which had previously been reported stolen, in the area of Prospect Avenue and Mountain View Avenue in Loma Linda.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the Honda, later identified as Louie Marquez, a 43-year-old Hesperia resident, fled northbound on Mountain View toward the Interstate 10 Freeway.
The Honda entered the westbound I-10 and reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The car sideswiped a vehicle on the transition from the westbound I-10 to the northbound Interstate 215 Freeway.
Deputies remained in pursuit when Marquez exited the 215 and continued to flee on the city streets of San Bernardino.
However, Marquez lost control of the Honda and was involved in a traffic collision near South I Street and West Bellview Street. Marquez fled from the Honda and was eventually apprehended, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was also involved in a traffic collision at the conclusion point of the traffic pursuit. The deputy was able to exit prior to the patrol unit catching fire. The San Bernardino City Fire Department extinguished the flames, and the deputy was transported to a local hospital, where he was released a short time later.
Marquez was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center on a charge of felony evading with disregard for safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.