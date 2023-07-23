A suspect led a deputy on a high-speed pursuit in San Bernardino before crashing his vehicle and being arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 18, Deputy Underhill observed a 2009 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Waterman Avenue and Ward Street traveling northbound on Waterman at a high rate of speed.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Cooley Street and East 6th Street. The driver and sole occupant, later identified as Carlos Ramirez, a 20-year-old Redlands resident, drove away from the traffic stop. Ramirez led deputies on a high-speed pursuit for more than four miles in the county and city areas of San Bernardino.
Ramirez was involved in a solo vehicle traffic collision in the area of E Street and Orange Show Road and foot bailed from his disabled vehicle. The deputy chased Ramirez onto the Interstate 215 Freeway embankment, where the suspect was taken into custody.
During an inventory search of Ramirez's vehicle, about 12 ounces of methamphetamine and a scale were allegedly located on the passenger floorboard.
Ramirez was arrested on charges of failure to yield, controlled substance for sale, and transport of a controlled substance.
Ramirez was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and was later booked at Central Detention Center.
