A suspect who allegedly hit a deputy with a car and attempted to attack him with a knife was shot to death by a deputy in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 24 at about 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix in connection with a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
As deputies conducted a search of the Toyota, a Hyundai Elantra driven by Marlon Bonds, a 34-year-old Santa Monica resident, approached from the north. Bonds allegedly accelerated toward the deputies, hitting one of them and pinning him between the two vehicles, the Sheriff's Department said.
Bonds then got out of the Hyundai armed with a knife and aggressively approached the deputies, the Sheriff's Department said. A lethal force encounter occurred, and Bonds was struck by gunfire, the Sheriff's Department said.
The deputy suffered injuries to his leg as a result of being pinned between the vehicles. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Bonds was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. The investigation has revealed no connection between Bonds and the initial theft investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
