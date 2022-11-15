A suspect who allegedly robbed a juvenile in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Nov. 11 at about 12:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Lilac Avenue for a report of a robbery.
The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was walking home from the store when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Davionne Davis, 25-year-old resident of Rialto.
Davis asked to use the victim’s cell phone, which was in his hand at the time. When the victim refused, Davis allegedly shoved the victim to the ground and overpowered him, taking his cell phone. Davis also allegedly removed $11 from the victim’s pocket before running away and entering a vehicle waiting for him nearby.
Through investigative resources, patrol officers and detectives were able to identify Davis, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision (county probation). A compliance check was conducted at Davis’ residence, where the stolen phone was located, police said.
Also found during the compliance check was a bag of .45 caliber ammunition allegedly belonging to one of Davis’ roommates, identified as 28-year-old Kendrick Moncada. Moncada was found to be a convicted felon, therefore prohibited from possession of ammunition.
Both Davis and Moncada were taken into custody without incident and later booked into West Valley Detention Center on felony charges. Davis was charged with robbery, with a bail amount of $100,000, and Moncada was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, with a bail amount of $35,000.
