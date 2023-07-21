A suspect who allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 20 at 1:36 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the Goodfellas bar on Haven Avenue regarding a report of shots fired in a parking lot.
Through an extensive investigation, deputies learned a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle before he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
As a result of the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Tyreses Brown, a 24-year-old Redlands resident, and with the assistance of the Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Detail, Brown was located and arrested.
Brown was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm.
