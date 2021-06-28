A suspect who was involved in a traffic collision, got into a fight, and tried to run away was arrested with the help of a police dog in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 26, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were called to the scene of a traffic collision.
The driver/suspect collided with a street sign, got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene. A Good Samaritan tried to stop the suspect from fleeing and an altercation occurred, the Sheriff's Department said, and the suspect ran away.
K9 Singe was deployed at the location and followed the scent of the suspect, who was found hiding in some bushes a couple of hundred yards away.
The suspect was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
"There is no hiding from the nose," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
