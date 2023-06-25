A suspect who was allegedly involved in a shooting incident was arrested on multiple charges in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers investigated a non-life threatening shooting during which the suspect fled the scene, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 25.
Through further investigation, officers learned of the suspect's location. He was detained, positively identified, and ultimately arrested.
During a subsequent search of his person, he was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, police said.
Later, while searching the location of the suspect's discovery, officers found a handgun, ammunition, and additional methamphetamine plus a scale.
