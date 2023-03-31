A suspect who allegedly was involved in the theft of several cell phones from attendees who were attending a music festival was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 26 at 2:45 p.m., Deputy Alan Smith from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the report of a reckless driver. While conducting an area check, Smith observed the vehicle pulling out of an apartment complex on Vineyard Avenue.
During a traffic stop, the suspect gave the deputy a false name but was ultimately identified as Ronal Bermudez-Carill, a 23-year-old resident of Riverside, and he did not have a valid driver’s license, the Sheriff’s Department said.
During an inventory search of the vehicle prior to being towed, Smith located two substantially heavy backpacks inside the vehicle that contained many cell phones. Through investigation, it was discovered the phones were stolen.
Carill was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on a charge of receiving known stolen property, and his bail was set at $30,000.
When the phones were transported to the station for safe keeping, the Sheriff’s Department received several phone calls from victims who claimed they tracked their phones to the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. Through investigation, it was determined the victims all attended the Wonderland event in San Bernardino over the weekend.
The Rancho Cucamonga P.D. still has many unclaimed cellular phones. Persons who believe they are a victim of this theft can call (909) 477-2800 or send an email to saferc@sbcsd.org.
