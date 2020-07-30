A 39-year-old Riverside man who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 28 shortly after 3 a.m., Deputy K. Lunde from the Sheriff's Central Station located the vehicle traveling westbound on 5th Street approaching Tippecanoe Avenue.
Lunde initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Val Hernandez, sped up to 80 mph through the intersection and refused to pull over, the Sheriff's Department said.
Hernandez drove down a dead-end street and fled on foot out of the vehicle. Lunde provided a description of Hernandez and another deputy, S. Rule, pursued him on foot. Rule located Hernandez on Mt. Vernon Avenue hiding in a breezeway of an abandoned business.
Hernandez was arrested on charges of evading with disregard for public safety and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Central Detention Center and was being held on $100,000 bail.
