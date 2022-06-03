A suspected bank robber who allegedly fired shots at authorities was shot and killed by law enforcement personnel at the end of a pursuit in San Bernardino on the afternoon of June 2.
The suspect allegedly robbed a bank in Colton and then was pursued by officers into San Bernardino, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a San Bernardino County truck in the area of West 5th Street.
At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a rifle and started shooting at officers and deputies, who returned fire and killed him, according to initial reports by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
No other persons were hurt during the incident.
The streets were blocked off for several hours while the shooting was being investigated.
The Sheriff’s Department has not yet issued a press release regarding the incident.
