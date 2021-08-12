A suspect has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple bank robberies in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 30, Arrowhead Credit Union on Yucaipa Boulevard in Yucaipa was robbed by a suspect later deemed the "Cartel Bandit."
The suspect was later connected to additional bank robberies throughout San Bernardino, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties. In each robbery, the suspect passed a note to bank tellers that said he was sent by the "cartel" and demanded money.
Through investigative leads, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD) detectives located evidence that identified Eric Michael Villagran, 26, as the "Cartel Bandit."
On Aug. 10, Villagran was arrested outside of his home in Highland by the Sheriff's Department. Yucaipa detectives authored a search warrant for Villagran's residence and served it in conjunction with the SBSD Specialized Enforcement Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Investigators located evidence during the search warrant that further linked Villagran to multiple bank robberies.
Villagran was booked into the Central Detention Center with a $100,000 bail.
