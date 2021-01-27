Suspects were arrested and a loaded weapon was confiscated after a police pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The department's specialized teams attempted to stop a vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations, a Facebook post said on Jan. 26.
The driver fled and led officers on a pursuit through the city. However, the vehicle crashed and the occupants got out and started running from the scene after discarding a loaded rifle.
Officers apprehended the suspects and located body armor inside the vehicle.
The firearm was confiscated, the evidence was collected, the suspects were arrested, and the vehicle was impounded, police said.
