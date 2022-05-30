Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
The driver eventually stopped, and he and the passenger ran from the car and were caught after a brief foot chase. Both suspects were found to be documented gang members and were arrested on multiple felony charges.
----- LATER THAT DAY, police attempted to stop another vehicle, but this driver did not yield either. He ultimately crashed the vehicle into a chain link fence and was taken into custody without incident.
As officers searched the car, they located one pound of methamphetamine in the center console, along with scales and other items indicative of narcotic sales. The suspect was arrested and booked on numerous felony charges, police said in a Facebook post.
