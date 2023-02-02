Police made arrests related to a vandalism incident in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers responded to Rialto City Park and found four males during the investigation, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 2.
Two of the suspects initially fled from officers and discarded a 30-round high capacity magazine with several rounds in it, police said.
Through further investigation, officers located a black unloaded un-serialized firearm “ghost gun,” spray paint, and a bag of marijuana in one of the suspects' backpack.
Two juveniles were cited for felony vandalism.
Additionally, 19-year-old Angel Romero from Victorville and 24-year-old Brian Gonsalez from Hemet were arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and manufacturing/selling/possessing a large capacity magazine.
