Several suspects from various cities were arrested after authorities recovered about 30 grams of blue methamphetamine from the visitor lobby at the High Desert Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
After the original discovery on March 21, deputies recovered marijuana and additional contraband in a housing unit at the same facility two days later.
Detectives discovered Yvette Adams was allegedly responsible for bringing the narcotics, marijuana and other contraband to the visitor lobby of HDDC on two separate occasions. Detectives determined inmates Ricky Wilks, Lance Lapp and Austin Topchi were allegedly responsible for requesting the narcotics and facilitating its passage into the jail.
During the investigation, Adams’ alleged source of blue methamphetamine was discovered and on March 31, a search warrant was served in the 1000 block of Clay Street in Redlands. During the service of the search warrant, detectives seized about one pound of blue methamphetamine along with a shotgun. Duane Riley, Michael Riley and Yvette Thorvilson were arrested at the residence on charges of possession of narcotics for sales, illegal possession of a firearm, maintaining a place for narcotic sales, and conspiracy to send narcotics into a jail facility.
Adams’ alleged source of marijuana and contraband was determined to be Jeremiah McGuire. On April 8, detectives served a search warrant in the 11000 block of Brockman Avenue in Adelanto, which led to McGuire’s arrest. Later the same day, Adams was arrested at her residence in the 19000 block of Linsay Street in Hesperia. Adams and McGuire were booked on charges of conspiracy to bring or send narcotics into a jail facility.
The inmates involved will face the additional charges of conspiracy to bring narcotics into a jail facility. Wilks was released from custody shortly after the investigation began, and he is currently wanted and is believed to be residing in Twin Peaks, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.