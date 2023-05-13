Suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a store and assaulting an employee in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 7 at 2:30 p.m., two suspects entered the Costco store in the 10800 block of Fourth Street and selected multiple items. The suspects concealed items into backpacks and walked out of the store without paying.
An employee contacted the suspects and attempted to recover the property. The suspects tased the victim and slashed the victim multiple times with a razor blade in an attempt to flee the scene. The suspects fled the scene and were not apprehended.
The employee sustained multiple lacerations, which were not life-threatening.
On May 10, deputies from the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) assumed the investigation and identified the suspects as 54-year-old Alsworth Higgins, 19-year-old Ryan Barrett and 31-year-old Cristal Charlton.
MET executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12200 block of Chorus Drive in Rancho Cucamonga and recovered the clothing, stolen property and weapon used during the robbery, the Sheriff’s Department said.
MET deputies also seized approximately 1 kilogram of powdered fentanyl, about 5,000 fentanyl pills and an unregistered/unserialized loaded handgun.
All three suspects were located at the residence, arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center.
