Two men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Jan. 2, Frank Cruz, 22, of Riverside entered a retail business in the Colonies Shopping Center with two teenage juveniles. The three allegedly loaded carts full of personal hygiene products (valued at more than $1,200) and exited to a waiting SUV driven by Randy Acuna, 19, of Riverside, police said.
Officers stopped the SUV as it was trying to leave the area and found the freshly stolen items, several power tools with their security devices still attached, a BB gun and bear spray.
Cruz, Acuna, and the two juveniles were arrested for various felony charges.
