After responding to a theft at Macy's, deputies arrested two suspects on charges of cruelty to a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 11, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a theft that occurred at Macy’s. Witnesses reported seeing a female suspect leave the store with stolen merchandise and get into a black minivan.
Deputies observed a black Honda Odyssey leaving the area at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop a short distance away. The three occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and were identified as Fernando Alvarado, 34, Rosemarie Carrillo, 29, and Margurita Munoz, 51, all from San Bernardino.
The subjects advised deputies that there were three small children in the vehicle, ranging in ages from 1 month old to 2 years old. Two of the children were properly secured while the third one was sitting in the cargo area of the van, deputies said.
When deputies retrieved the children, they allegedly found several syringes in the cargo area next to where the child was sitting. During a search of the vehicle, deputies also located drug paraphernalia loaded with heroin inside a black purse belonging to Munoz.
Alvarado and Carrillo were booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where they remain in custody on $100,000 bail. Munoz was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue. Deputies will forward her case involving charges of cruelty to a child, shoplifting and drugs to the District Attorney’s Office.
