Two suspects were arrested for allegedly possessing burglary tools and drugs in Colton on June 7, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 7:31 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra for equipment violations in the area of Mt. Vernon and the Interstate 10 Freeway on-ramp.
Upon contacting the driver, officers spotted a sawed-off catalytic converter, burglary tools, and a large bag of marijuana.
A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen license plate, a stolen firearm, additional burglary tools, and various illegal narcotics.
The driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
The passenger was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of Marijuana with intent to sell.
"Needless to say, they both earned a trip to county jail," the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
