Colton's streets were suddenly plagued by several off-road vehicles on Aug. 11.
On that day, the Colton Police Department received numerous calls in regard to multiple subjects on dirt bikes and quads "riding recklessly on city streets, running red lights, and having disregard for the safety of not only the public, but themselves," police said in a Facebook post.
All of the subjects failed to yield for officers, and some of them foot bailed. As a result, some vehicles were towed away and their owners are still wanted for felony evading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.