Suspects who were allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies were arrested after a pursuit in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Members of the Multiple Enforcement Team were driving past a convenience store and were flagged down by a witness regarding a robbery, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 23.
Officers noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed out of the business parking lot, so they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit concluded when the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled. A short time later, they were apprehended, police said.
During the investigation, it was determined that the suspects had allegedly been involved in other robberies in Highland and San Bernardino. They were subsequently arrested on felony charges.
The firearm used during the robbery and the cash taken were recovered, police said.
